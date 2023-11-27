£190m scandal: Accountability court rejects plea for PTI chief's physical remand

Judge Muhammad Bashir heard the case in Adiala Jail and turned down the NAB’s plea

Mon, 27 Nov 2023 14:13:12 PKT

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – An accountability court on Monday rejected NAB (National Accountability Bureau) request for extending physical remand of the PTI (Paksitan Tehreek-e-Insaf) chairman in the £190 million scandal.

Judge Muhammad Bashir heard the case in Adiala Jail. He turned down the NAB’s plea and sent him on judicial remand.

It may be recalled that on Wednesday, the NAB had requested five days’ physical remand of the NAB chairman but Judge Bashir extended it for two days.

He issued a four-page written order that states the PTI chairman has been in the NAB custody for four days, and the bureau has sought an additional five days of physical remand.