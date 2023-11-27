IHC to resume hearing of Nawaz's appeals against Al-Azizia, Avenfield references

Chief Justice Islamabad High Court Justice Aamer Farooq will head the two-member bench

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Islamabad High Court (IHC) will resume hearing of appeals filed by PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif against Al-Azizia and Avenfield references today (Monday).

Chief Justice Islamabad High Court Justice Aamer Farooq will head the two-member bench.

In the previous hearing, the court had sought arguments from parties in Al-Azizia and Avenfield references.

In the previous hearing, Nawaz's lawyer Amjad Parvez had pleaded the court to give his client four to six hours time for advancing arguments whereas the NAB had sought only half an hour for giving arguments.

The court had said that it could hear the case on day-to-day basis.

