LHC fixes for hearing Bushra Bibi's plea seeking details of cases, inquiries

A two-member bench led by Justice Shehram Sarwar Chaudhry will hear the plea on Nov 27

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Saturday fixed for hearing a petition of PTI chairman's wife Bushra Bibi seeking details of inquiries pending and cases registered against her.

LHC Justice Shehram Sarwar Chaudhry-led two-member bench will hear the plea on November 27.

The petitioner, in his plea, too the stance that after removal of PTI chief as prime minister of Pakistan, cases were being registered against her and details were being provided to her regarding cases and pending inquires.

It may be recalled that Bushra Bibi had moved the highest court of the Punjab and sought details of the cases.

Earlier a district and sessions court in Islamabad had dropped the alleged unlawful marriage case against the PTI chairman and his wife Bushra Bibi. The petitioner, Muhammad Hanif, appeared in court with his lawyer Fawad Haider, stating that the scheduled hearing for Nov 25 prompted him to withdraw the case on technical grounds.

The court took the request, leading to the dismissal of the case where the petitioner had accused the PTI chairman and Bushra Bibi of marrying during iddat (the period of about four months for the divorced or widow woman in Islamic Sharia).