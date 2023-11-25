Road mishap claims one life in Chunian

CHUNIAN (Dunya News) – One person was killed when the motorcycle he was riding on was hit by a speeding truck in Chunian on late Friday night, Dunya News reported.

According to details, the tragic accident occurred at the Pattoki Road near Bypass where a rashly driven truck hit a motorcycle, killing the motorcycle rider on the spot.

Police and rescue teams reached the spot after being informed and shifted the dead body to hospital. According to police, the deceased was identified as Sadiq. Police also informed that the truck driver managed to escape from the scene after the accident.

