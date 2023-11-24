WCLA's jurisdiction extended across Punjab

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The jurisdiction of the Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA) has been extended across Punjab.

According to a notification issued by the Law and Parliamentary Affairs Department, the new name of the Walled City of Lahore Authority will be "Punjab Walled Cities and Heritage Areas Authority".

Punjab Walled Cities and Heritage Areas Authority Director General Kamran Lashari said that the authority would work on special historical places and culture across the Punjab province now.