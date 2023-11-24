Sanaullah, Dar co-chair meeting with party's divisional coordinators

Pakistan Pakistan Sanaullah, Dar co-chair meeting with party's divisional coordinators

Sanaullah, Dar co-chair meeting with party's divisional coordinators

Follow on Updated On: Fri, 24 Nov 2023 21:08:18 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) – PML-N Punjab chapter President Rana Sanaullah and Election Cell Chairman Senator Ishaq Dar chaired an important meeting with the party’s Punjab divisional coordinators and presidents for the 2024 elections via video link.

During the meeting, Dar and Sanaullah assigned crucial tasks to the coordinators.

They instructed all coordinators to consult with divisional and district organisational officials, as well as various wings, and submit recommendations for suitable candidates for the 2024 general elections to the Election Cell for consideration.

The decisions of the PML-N Parliamentary Board are expected by December 1.

Additionally, all coordinators have been entrusted with the important responsibility of resolving any local-level differences within their respective divisions.