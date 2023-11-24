Detailed verdict of PTI chief's remand in 190mn pound case issued

Judge Muhammad Bashir of accountability court issued the five-page verdict

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - An accountability court of Islamabad issued detailed verdict of PTI chairman’s physical remand extension in 190 million pound case.

According to the written order, NAB’s Deputy Prosecutor General Sardar Muzaffar Abbasi pleaded Judge Muhammad Bashir for 10- day physical remand of PTI chief.

The NAB told the court that Barrister Ali Zafar appeared before the NAB and gave the record related to the case.

The NAB sought remand for 10 days to complete the investigation.

However, the defence counsel opposed the extension in remand as he said that the PTI chief had no link with the said amount.

“The PTI chairman has nothing to do with the transfer of 240 Kanal land. The PTI chief has established two successful cancer hospitals,” said the defence counsel.

Later, the court approved four-day physical remand of PTI chief and asked the concerned the authorities to produce him in the court on November 27.