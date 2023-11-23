ECP to announce reserved verdict on PTI's intra-party elections case today

ECP said that the decision on PTI intra-party elections will be announced today (Thursday).

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) said that the decision on the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) intra-party elections will be announced today (Thursday).

The Election Commission, following a notice regarding the party's internal restructuring and intra-party elections, responded to PTI's plea for an early decision, stating that the announcement would be made today at 12 o'clock.

The ECP had reserved the decision on September 13 after the PTI lawyer submitted reply following the issuance of a show-cause notice to the party. A four-member bench led by Nisar Durrani heard the case.

The Election Commission had issued a notice to the PTI on August 2 regarding the intra-party elections, asking why the PTI should not be disqualified for the bat symbol for not conducting the intra-party elections.

During the hearing, PTI’s lawyer Barrister Gohar said that the intra-party elections were held before the amendment of the party constitution, and later party withdrew the amendments.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission has scheduled November 28 as the date for the case related to the removal of the PTI Chairman from the party presidency.

Khalid Mehmood Khan has filed a petition seeking the removal of the chairman of Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) from his role within the party.

In another development, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) will frame charges against PTI chairman and other party leaders, Asad Umar and Fawad Chaudhry, in a contempt case on Thursday.

The charges are for contempt of the ECP and the chief election commissioner.

As per the cause list released by the Election Commission, the case involving PTI chief, Fawad Chaudhry, and Asad Umar, accused of using insulting language about the Election Commission and the Chief Election Commissioner, will be taken up on Thursday. The Election Commission has issued a production order for Tehreek-e-Insaf chief and summoned PTI leaders individually. PTI leaders are also set to face charges.

