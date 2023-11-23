UAE's Mashreq Bank submits reply in SC in £190 million case

The bank submitted a reply to SC along with UK’s National Crime Agency’s letter in 2019.

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - Mashreq Bank of United Arab Emirates has said that the £190 million sent from the United Kingdom were not intended for the government of Pakistan.

The bank on Wednesday submitted a reply to the Supreme Court along with UK’s National Crime Agency’s letter in 2019.

According to the bank, the NCA letter showed that a UK judge invalidated the account freezing order.

Further, it said that the account holder did not send the funds to Pakistan at the direction of the NCA.

The money was remitted to the Supreme Court’s account at the direction of Malik Riaz’s family member, who held the account.

It is pertinent to mention that the apex court through its order dated March 21, 2019, had fixed Rs460 billion for the land agreed by Bahria Town Ltd, Karachi for the land provided by Malir Development Authority.

The top court had issued notices to Fortune Event Limited, Mubashara Ali Malik, Bina Riaz and Sana Salman, Ahmed Ali Riaz, Mashreq Bank, Ultimate Holdings MGT Ltd, Premier Investments Global Ltd, and Wedlake Bell LLP.

The SC office was directed to send them notices through registered post and also through the Pakistan Embassy/ High Commission or Pakistan Consulate.

