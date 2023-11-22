ECP to announce PTI's intra-party elections verdict on Nov 23

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Election Commission of Pakistan said that the decision on the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) intra-party elections will be announced tomorrow (Thursday).

The Election Commission, following a notice regarding the party's internal restructuring and intra-party elections, responded to PTI's plea for an early decision, stating that the announcement would be made on Thursday at 12 o'clock.