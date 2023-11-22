IHC reserves ruling on Shireen Mazari's plea to remove name from PCL

IHC reserves ruling on Shireen Mazari's plea to remove name from PCL

Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri reserved judgement after hearing arguments

Wed, 22 Nov 2023 15:09:57 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Islamabad High Court on Wednesday reserved its judgement on former federal minister Shireen Mazari's plea to remove her name from passport control list (PCL).

Islamabad High Court Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri heard the petition filed by Mazari seeking removal of her name from the PCL. Additional attorney general and deputy attorney general appeared in the court on behalf of federal government whereas advocate Tahir Kazim represented the police department.

The court asked there were so many people in Islamabad against whom criminal proceedings were underway, so why Mazari's name was placed on PCL. Council for the police said there were seven cases registered against former minister. "People who have no money to have meal, do not travel abroad. Mazari has a long travel history," he said.

Justice Jahangiri said it was not a valid argument that Mazari had a long travel history and many cases were registered against her or people with meagre resources did not travel abroad.

Later, Justice Jahangiri, after listening to the arguments reserved his ruling on Mazari's plea seeking removal of her name from PCL.

