Cipher case: Supreme Court adjourns PTI chairman's plea against indictment sine die

Advocate Khan requested the court to give him some time to study IHC verdict announced on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Supreme Court on Wednesday adjourned sine die hearing of PTI chief’s plea against his indictment in cipher case on the request of his counsel Hamid Khan.

Advocate Khan requested the court to give him some time to study the Islamabad High Court’s (IHC) verdict announced on Tuesday declaring August 29 notification to hold his client’s trial in jail void.

Justice Sardar Tariq Masood, who is heading a three-member bench, said despite IHC’s order the apex court can still proceed.

He told the lawyer that he can file another appeal against the IHC decision. Now this case would be taken up on its turn, Justice Masood said and adjourned the hearing sine die.

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday had declared null and void the notification of conducting former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief’s jail trial in the cipher case. The government issued the notification on Aug 29 last.

A division bench of the IHC comprising Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb and Justice Saman Riffat Imtiaz announced the verdict which was reserved earlier in the day on the intra-court appeal filed by the PTI chief against his jail trial.

On Aug 29, the IHC had suspended the PTI chief’s sentence in the Toshakhana case, but a special court constituted under the Official Secrets Act had directed the jail authorities to keep the PTI chairman in “judicial lockup” in the cipher case. The court said the notification issued by the law ministry on Nov 13 for the PTI chief’s jail trial was no longer applicable.

