Supreme Judicial Council takes up Justice Mazahar Naqvi's case

Published On: Tue, 21 Nov 2023 23:51:13 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Supreme Judicial Council, Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa in the chair, convened a meeting to address complaints against Justice Mazahar Naqvi.

Justice Naqvi, present, had his objections examined by council members who, in turn, heard the complainants' perspectives.

The complainants presented evidence and relevant documents, while Justice Naqvi's objections underwent council review. Deliberations included consideration of issuing a second show cause notice to Justice Naqvi.

Sources show that Khawaja Haris proposed maintaining confidentiality until a final decision is reached, prompting the council to restrict public disclosure of the proceedings.

Following the completion of all proceedings, the Supreme Judicial Council adjourned the meeting until 3 pm tomorrow (Wednesday).