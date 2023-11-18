PMLN's victory in elections vital for development: Shehbaz Sharif
Pakistan
PMLN's victory in elections vital for development: Shehbaz Sharif
LAHORE (Dunya News) - PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif emphasised the vital role of the party's victory in Pakistan's economic development.
Party leaders, including Rafique Rajwana, Saad Rafique, and Ayaz Sadiq, congratulated and commended Shehbaz Sharif for facing political challenges courageously.
— PMLN (@pmln_org) November 18, 2023
Despite facing political revenge, Shehbaz Sharif thanked the leaders, highlighting the party's resilience and people's trust in their leadership. He lamented the four wasted years of political revenge, emphasising the negative impact on the nation's benefit plans and the economy.
— PMLN (@pmln_org) November 18, 2023
Shehbaz Sharif asserted that PML-N's victory is crucial for overcoming inflation and promoting economic development.
Former National Assembly members, Sardar Ashiq Gopang and Sardar Amir Talal Gopang joined PML-N, expressing confidence in the party's ability to lead Pakistan out of economic crises. They praised Shehbaz Sharif's performance during his tenure as Prime Minister and acknowledged his role in preventing Pakistan from defaulting.