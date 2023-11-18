Lawmakers' anger persists over hasty Senate resolution against SC's military courts verdict

Commotion created by senators forces house chairman to adjourn session

Follow on Published On: Sat, 18 Nov 2023 12:42:38 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - Lawmakers from belonging to political parties continued expressing their anger over the hasty resolution passed by the upper house against Supreme Court verdict regarding military court trials of civilians.

On the second consecutive day, the house witnessed ruckus over the resolution passed against the apex court's ruling. Senators, putting aside their differences, presented a joint front in the house as they robustly protested the Nov 13 resolution which supported military court trials.

The commotion created by Senate members forced Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani to adjourn the sitting within minutes, without taking up any agenda item. The two-page resolution, tabled by independent Senator Dilawar Khan, was supported only by Balochistan Awami Party senators.

The resolution, not part of the agenda issued before the session, was tabled when majority of members were absent. The Senate chairman not only allowed Mr Khan to present the resolution but even put it for a vote without any debate, only minutes before adjourning the sitting.

