Bilawal sees solution to ills in departure from outmoded politics

Pakistan Pakistan Bilawal sees solution to ills in departure from outmoded politics

He promises to fulfill unfinished mission of Shaheed leaders

Follow on Updated On: Fri, 17 Nov 2023 18:41:52 PKT

MARDAN (Dunya News) - Pakistan Peoples Party chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari says the solution to the issues of inflation and unemployment lies in his party's victory in the upcoming elections.

He highlights the party's historical dedication to serving the people and emphasised the sacrifices of leaders like Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Benazir Bhutto.

Bilawal Bhutto pledged to address the economic challenges through collective efforts after recounting Benazir Bhutto's 30-year political struggle when she faced two dictators.

Expressing dissatisfaction over seven decades of old politics, Bilawal Bhutto called for a new political approach, advocating for unity and a departure from outdated politics. Seeking support, he emphasised the party's focus on fighting inflation, unemployment, and poverty, expressing trust in the people's power.

Also read: PPP ready for any kind of 'pitch', Nawaz should focus on Punjab: Bilawal



Bilawal Bhutto reaffirmed the party's focus that power belonged to the people and promised to fulfill the unfinished mission of Shaheed leaders in the upcoming election campaign. He criticised the pursuit of electables in old politics and emphasised the party's commitment to democracy and the people's welfare.

He announced that the party would arrange conventions in Peshawar, Dir and Chitral.



