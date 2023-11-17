Parvez Elahi's gets B-class facilities in Adiala Jail

Elahi will also enjoy home made food and twice a week family meeting

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Lahore High Court Justice Sadaqat Ali Khan heard the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Parvez Elahi's plea for complete facilities, including B-class amenities, in the jail.

Advocate Sardar Abdul Razaq Khan represented Chaudhry Parvez Elahi during the proceedings, where a report from the Punjab Home Secretary and the Adiala Jail Superintendent was presented.

It was ensured that the former Chief Minister would receive all the facilities of the B-class prisoners. He may enjoy home made food and twice a week family meeting.

Sardar Abdul Raziq Khan informed the court that Parvez Elahi was granted B-class facilities in the jail.

Justice Sadaqat Ali Khan disposed of the petition.