Assets of caretakers revealed: Kakar's worth is Rs48m while Dr Shamshad is billionaire

The caretaker cabinet revealed their assets under Section 230(3) of the Elections Act 2017

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) – Caretaker Prime Minister Anwarul Haq Kakar owns assets worth Rs48 million during the last financial year while his cabinet member Dr Shamshad Akhtar is a billionaire, reveals the “wealth statement” furnished to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

The caretaker premier submitted his wealth statement for the financial year 2022-23 shortly after assuming his incumbent office in August.

According to his statement, he owned 20-acre inherited agricultural land which is, interestingly, valued at Rs8 million.

In addition, Kakar has shares in a mining company.

Caretaker Finance Minister Shamshad Akhtar has Naya Pakistan certificates worth Rs2.79 billion in the last fiscal year. She also owns two properties gifted by her father and a house in Defence Housing Authority (DHA), Karachi.

She owns shares worth Rs300,000 of the Pakistan State Oil Company Limited. She has invested in NAFA income Arif Habib Bank. Her deposits in TDR Bank AL Habib are at Rs24 million.

Dr Shamshad has gold worth Rs200,000 and cash worth Rs1.9 million. Her deposits in different banks are over Rs3.9 million while she declared the value of her house furniture at Rs200,000 million.

Caretaker Information Minister Murtaza Solangi’s assets are worth over Rs23 million.

Caretaker Interior Minister Sarfaraz Bugti has properties in Islamabad, Multan and Quetta the net worth of which was shown around Rs80 million in his statement of assets and liabilities.

Section 230(3) of the Elections Act 2017 provides that the PM, chief minister or a minister or any other members of caretaker governments shall, within three days from the date of assumption of office, submit to the Commission their respective statements of assets and liabilities including the assets and liabilities of their spouses and dependent children, as on the preceding June 30, on Form B — and the Commission shall publish the statement of assets, and liabilities in the official Gazette.