In-focus

IHC declines Shah Mehmood Quraishi's bail application

IHC declines Shah Mehmood Quraishi's bail application

Pakistan

PTI Vice Chairman had applied bail in Islamabad High Court

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday declined the bail application of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Vice Chairman Shah Mehmood Quraishi in the cipher case.

The IHC Chief Justice Amer Farooq announced the reserved verdict. The court had earlier reserved the judgment after hearing both of the sides.

The court also ordered to send the PTI VP Quraishi to jail.

More to read: IHC stays PTI chief's jail trial in cipher case

The PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi continues to face challenges as his bail request in the cipher case was declined.

 

 

 

 

