Pakistan's development linked with Balochistan's progress: Shehbaz

LAHORE (Dunya News) – President Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) and former prime minister Shehbaz Sharif has said that progress of Pakistan is linked with development of Balochistan.

 

In a statement on microblogging website X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday he said," I am going to Quetta along with PML-N leader Mian Nawaz Sharif to restart and rejuvenate Balochistan's journey towards progress."

The younger Sharif said elder Sharif's visit just days after his return to Pakistan was reflective of their determination and resolution to make Balochistan prosperous.

The former prime minister further said Balochistan's progress was a must for development of the country. He said elder Sharif had prioritized development of Balochistan in his rule
 

