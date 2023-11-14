Pakistan's development linked with Balochistan's progress: Shehbaz

Pakistan Pakistan Pakistan's development linked with Balochistan's progress: Shehbaz

Says elder Sharif prioritised development of Balochistan in his rule

Follow on Published On: Tue, 14 Nov 2023 12:55:09 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) – President Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) and former prime minister Shehbaz Sharif has said that progress of Pakistan is linked with development of Balochistan.

بلوچستان کی ترقی کا سفر دوبارہ آگے بڑھانے کے لیے قائد میاں نواز شریف کے ہمراہ ہم آج کوئٹہ جا رہے ہیں۔ وطن واپسی کے کچھ دن بعد ہی بعد میاں نواز شریف کا یہ دورہ دراصل بلوچستان کی خوشحالی کے لیے ہمارے عزم کا عکاس ہے۔ پاکستان کی ترقی بلوچستان کی ترقی سے مشروط ہے جسے میاں نواز شریف نے… pic.twitter.com/MdXSPn8xLP — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) November 14, 2023

In a statement on microblogging website X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday he said," I am going to Quetta along with PML-N leader Mian Nawaz Sharif to restart and rejuvenate Balochistan's journey towards progress."

The younger Sharif said elder Sharif's visit just days after his return to Pakistan was reflective of their determination and resolution to make Balochistan prosperous.

The former prime minister further said Balochistan's progress was a must for development of the country. He said elder Sharif had prioritized development of Balochistan in his rule

