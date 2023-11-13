PTI chief, Asad Umar, Fawad's indictment deferred till Dec 6 in ECP contempt case

Four-member commission led by Sindh member Nisar Durrani conducts hearing of cases

Updated On: Mon, 13 Nov 2023 12:40:06 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) chairman, Asad Umar and Fawad Chaudhry could not be indicted in contempt of Election Commission case on Monday.

Four-member commission led by Sindh member Nisar Durrani conducted hearing of contempt of ECP and chief election commissioner cases. Commission head Durrani, during proceedings, remarked if there were security fears, the four-member panel could issue notification for hearing of the cases in jail.

The commission member asked if law permitted them for the same. The law secretary said he would seek opinion of the law ministry in this regard. Upon inquiry of the commission, Fawad Chaudhry's lawyer said his client was in Adiala Jail on judicial remand.

Member commission said the ECP was a constitutional body with its own rules, constitution and act. He said no other law was applicable on the election commission. Later, the commission adjourned hearing of the case till December 6.

Earlier on November 4, The tlection Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had dismissed in unequivocal terms that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) spokesperson’s media statement was totally baseless and in contrast with the facts, especially regarding the Chief Election Commissioner and the Election Commission in general.

In a statement, an ECP spokesperson noted that issuance of such statements, while the general election date had been determined through consensus, was an abortive attempt to disrupt the current congenial atmosphere. He reminded PTI that the Election Commission did demonstrate exceptional impartiality during by-elections on July 17 and October 16, 2022. He said the Commission has so far substantiated its commitment to electoral transparency, through its initiatives and actions.