MQM's Rauf Siddiqui hospitalised after fainting in court

Party spokesperson says operation underway to place stent in his body

Updated On: Mon, 13 Nov 2023 11:59:22 PKT

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) leader Rauf Siddiqui fell ill on Monday and shifted to hospital.

Siddiqui was present in the court of Justice Salahuddin Panhwar when he fell suddenly and fainted.

An MQM spokesperson said Siddiqui felt pain in her chest when he was present in the court and he fell down. He was shifted to NICVD where he was being operated.

He further said during operation a stent will be placed in his body.

