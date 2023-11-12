Respect for court's decision on May 9 events paramount for all, opines IPP's Raas

Respect for court's decision on May 9 events paramount for all, opines IPP’s Raas

Published On: Sun, 12 Nov 2023 19:20:54 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) leader Murad Raas asserted on Sunday that everyone should respect the decisions of the courts regarding the May 9 events.

During a press conference, the former Punjab minister remarked that with the announcement of the next general elections, people were deciding whether to remain in the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) or not.

Raas, who quit the PTI over the May 9 events, said, "Our ideology remains the same as when we joined the PTI: it is not that the ideology has changed by changing the party. We will continue to work based on our old ideology."

The IPP leader also criticised the appointment of Usman Buzdar as the Punjab chief minister during the former PTI government. He questioned the eligibility criteria for appointing Buzdar as the chief minister, stating, "Today, the situation in the Punjab province was evident to everyone."

The former minister highlighted that the assemblies of two provinces had been dissolved, and one wrong decision after another had been made by the PTI chairman. "You cannot compete from home; decisions are made sitting inside the assemblies. When we were in government, I had informed the PTI chairman about everything. But upon my disclosure, Usman Buzdar turned against me."

Raas stated that the IPP was fully prepared for the next elections, and more people were joining the party every day. He further mentioned that the IPP leadership had prepared a complete roadmap for the elections.

"We have to fight against the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, Pakistan Peoples Party and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf in the elections. Whoever stands in the election, we will fight against them. We have not contacted anyone yet," added Raas, implying that the IPP had not formed any electoral alliances.