SC to take up appeal against Musharraf's death sentence on Nov 21

Pakistan Pakistan SC to take up appeal against Musharraf's death sentence on Nov 21

SC to take up appeal against Musharraf's death sentence on Nov 21

Follow on Published On: Sat, 11 Nov 2023 23:39:42 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Supreme Court has issued a written order for the hearing of the appeal against the sentence of the former president, Pervez Musharraf.

In the written order, the court remarked that “it is unfortunate for the appeal to be scheduled for a hearing after three years and eight months for every offender. No one should suffer the consequences of not taking timely action in court”.

The court stated that “despite the chamber's orders, the appeal against objections was not scheduled, and the applicant's request was transferred. No additional attorney general or senior lawyers present in court objected to scheduling the appeal. The registrar's objections against Pervez Musharraf's appeal have been accepted”.

The order mentioned that “according to Pervez Musharraf's lawyer, Salman Safdar, he has been in contact with the former president's widow and children. According to the lawyer, they will seek guidance from the family of the former president upon scheduling the appeal”.

The hearing on the appeal against Pervez Musharraf's death sentence will take place on November 21.