ATC extends judicial remand of PTI's Dr Yasmin, Rasheed, Ijaz Ch

Published On: Sat, 11 Nov 2023 23:25:18 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) – An anti-terrorism court on Saturday granted a 14-day extension in judicial remand of PTI leaders Dr Yasmin Rashid, Mehmoodur Rasheed and Ijaz Chaudhry in connection with May 9 riots.

Judge Arshad Javed conducted the hearing of the cases.

The nominated accused – Dr Yasmin Rashid, Ijaz Chaudhry and Mian Mahmoodur Rasheed – were presented in the court, where the investigating officer requested an extension in their judicial remand.

The court, while accepting the request of the investigating officer, ordered that the accused be presented before the court on November 25.

The accused are alleged to have been involved in an arson attack on the Shadman Police Station.