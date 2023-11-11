Israel's brutal actions have made Gaza living hell: PM Kakar

Follow on Updated On: Sat, 11 Nov 2023 20:22:15 PKT

(Web Desk) - Interim Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar said on Saturday Israeli military operation in the beleaguered Gaza enclave amounted to 'genocide' and have made the region a "living hell."

“Israel’s incessant flouting of international law with impunity has few parallels in history,” he said while addressing a joint Islamic-Arab summit in Saudi Arabia.

He went on to say that the "massacre" in Gaza must come to end as he also called on world leaders to do their part in securing a much-needed ceasefire in the region.

He applauded Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Jordan, and Turkiye for their diplomatic efforts to stabilise the situation.

PM Kakar continued, "The UNSC members have the greatest responsibility to put aside their differences and urgently carry out their primary responsibility of maintaining peace and security."

he warned that injustice and brutal oppression of people are the “seeds of future wars, violence and conflict”.

He highlighted that unless the early realisation of the two-state solution to the Palestine issue, “we will continue experiencing similar cycles of violence which will only magnify in scale.”

