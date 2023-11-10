'King's party' will face PPP challenge in upcoming elections: Bilawal

KARACHI (Dunya News) - Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman and former foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari stated that the King's Party would encounter challenges in the upcoming general elections.

Speaking at Safari Park in Karachi, Bilawal expressed trust in his party's success in both the general elections and local bodies polls, stressing the capacity to contend with Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

Highlighting the party's success in local bodies elections, particularly in Karachi, Bilawal hoped that the PPP would also win on Feb 8. He recounted a call from General (r) Bajwa two days prior to the no-confidence motion, urging withdrawal of it.

He said that he worked hard to make Shehbaz Sharif the prime minister.

Bilawal voiced concerns over the economic and political crisis, emphasising Sindh's rights and the harassment of resources.

Criticising PTI's past stance on democracy, he asserted commitment to holding elections on Feb 8 and advocated for a strong approach towards the Tehreek-e-Taliban in the context of Afghanistan.

Talking about disloyalty within political parties, Bilawal warned that those abandoning their parties would face consequences in the elections. He criticised slogans in Punjab favouring bureaucrats, stating that PTI now recognises the importance of the constitution and law, underscoring the need for a collective learning experience.

The PPP chairman also expressed a commitment to enhancing facilities for Karachi's citizens, particularly in terms of travel and recreation, citing the positive impact of Dino Safari Park on KMC's income.