Accountability court orders return of Nawaz Sharif's assets

Property and vehicles will be returned, and bank accounts restored

Fri, 10 Nov 2023 18:28:49 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - An accountability court on Friday ordered the authorities to return the belongings and assets taken from PML-N leader and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in the Toshakhana case.

Judge Muhammad Bashir directed the authorities concerned to return the vehicles of the PML-N leader and restore his accounts as his name has been cleared in the case of "illegally acquiring belongings from state repository".

The court also cancelled the orders of confiscation of the ex-prime minister's belongings. The confiscation orders were given in October 2020.

The valuables to be returned to Sharif include his property, vehicles, bank accounts and more than 1,650 kanal agricultural land in Lahore.