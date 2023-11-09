Murad Ali Shah's son meets accident

Pakistan Pakistan Murad Ali Shah's son meets accident

Murad Ali Shah's son meets accident

Follow on Updated On: Thu, 09 Nov 2023 20:01:22 PKT

LAYYAH (Dunya News) – Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) ﻿senior leader ﻿and former Sindh chief minister Murad Ali Shah's son met an accident in Layyah on Thursday.

As per the deails, Murad Ali Shah's son Zaheer Shiraz Shah and his friends were on their way to inspect the jeep rally track in Layyah. During the inspection, their vehicle overturned and they suffered injuries. They were shifted to nearby hospital.

Also read: Seven killed in deadly truck-rickshaw collision near Lodhran

The accident took place 10 km from the mid-point of the jeep rally.

