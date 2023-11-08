Adiala jail superintendent submits reply in court on PTI chief's contempt plea against him

Superintendent says he is unable to make arrangements for ex-PM’s talk with sons

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Superintendent Adiala Jail on Wednesday submitted his reply in the special court established under the Official Secrets Act on a contempt plea filed by PTI chief against jail authorities for not allowing him to talk to his sons on WhatsApp.

PTI chairman’s counsel Sheraz Ahmad Ranjha appeared before court. However, the hearing was adjourned until Monday as Judge Abul Hasnaat Zulqarnain was on leave.

Superintendent Adiala Jail furnished his reply to the court. In his reply, the jail superintendent said he was unable to make arrangements for PTI chief’s conversation with his sons. He said on October 18, by making special arrangements, it was made possible for the PTI chairman to hold conversation with his sons abroad.

However, there was no permanent facility available to make possible such a conversation abroad for the PTI chief. He said the court could direct Punjab Home Department to make amendment in rules for that purpose. He further said through PCO in jail, prisoners are allowed to contact with their families and lawyers.

The superintendent jail said he could never imagine to commit any violation of the court order. He also pleaded the court to dismiss contempt plea against him.

The court had sought reply from Adiala Jail superintendent on November 8 on PTI chairman’s contempt plea.