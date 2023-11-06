Nawaz, Zardari decide to work together for Pakistan's sake

Mon, 06 Nov 2023 21:08:35 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) – In the run-up to next general elections, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) – former allies from the Pakistan Democratic Movement-led coalition government – have once again decided to work together to save the state by taking crucial decisions.

Sources said this development was the outcome of a telephonic conversation between PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif and PPP Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari.

Zardari also congratulated Nawaz Sharif on his return to Pakistan, added sources.

The two leaders were of considered opinion that all stakeholders should play their role in saving the state. They also agreed that crucial decisions would have to be taken to provide relief to inflation-hit populace.

According to sources, an important meeting between the two political heavyweights is likely to be convened in near future.

It is noteworthy that the PML-N is already in election gear.

Sources said that Nawaz Sharif’s phone call to Asif Zardari was in line with PML-N’s election campaign.

They said the PML-N supremo was also scheduled to hold meetings with leaders of other political parties.

According to sources, Nawaz Sharif will embark on a whirlwind tour of all four provinces, commencing with a public rally in Mansehra after November 10.

Having already set the party's tone for the upcoming elections in his powerful address during the Lahore rally on October 21, the former prime minister is now set to formally flex his muscles, starting next week.

The Pakistan Peoples Party, on the other hand, is also gearing up to campaign across Pakistan.

PPP leader Asif Zardari said on Saturday his party would enter the political arena with a strong manifesto in the upcoming general elections.

