IHC dismisses Parvez Elahi's contempt of court petition

Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri of IHC heard the contempt petition

07 September,2023 11:59 am

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Islamabad High Court has dismissed the contempt of court petition filed by PTI President and former Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi.

Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri of IHC heard the contempt petition pertaining to the re-arrest of Elahi. The IG Islamabad, DC, SSP Operations, SHO Shalimar police station and others were made parties in the petition.

At the beginning of the hearing, the court inquired that was Elahi not released? On this, lawyer said that Elahi was arrested near the police lines after being released.

On this, the court asked what is a difference between not releasing Elahi or arresting him again in another case. The court did not issue any order that he cannot be arrested in another case.

It will be a contempt of court if Elahi was not released despite the court order, the judge remarked.

Elahi's lawyer said that the Lahore High Court (LHC) had ordered not to arrest him in any case. On this the court said that then the contempt of court petition would be filed in the LHC.

The court ordered that he should be released if he is not wanted in any other case, if he has been arrested in any other case, then the matter has to be looked into by the concerned trial court.

Justice Tariq Mehmood said that Elahi was sitting with you in the car, when he was released, how was our order violated? The lawyer said that he was arrested again to frustrate the court order.

The court said that Elahi has been remanded by the concerned court.

The court dismissed the contempt petition filed by Elahi

