Nation, armed forces stand united to foil nefarious designs against Pakistan: PM Kakar

The PM said martyrs sacrificed their lives for the sake of God

06 September,2023 11:53 am

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - The entire nation stood united alongside the country’s armed forces to foil “evil designs” against Pakistan’s prosperity and integrity, caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar said on Wednesday.

The premier made the remarks as the nation marked its 58th Defence Day to commemorate the sacrifices of fallen heroes during the 1965 war.

In his message for Defence Day, Kakar said that September 6 was remembered as a day of vigour, bravery, courage and resilience.

Later, caretaker Prime Minister Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar participated in the Defense and Martyrs Day ceremony in Shakarparian, Islamabad today.

The Prime Minister laid floral wreath at martyrs' memorial.

Addressing the ceremony, Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar paid rich tribute to martyrs and lauded their sacrifices. The Prime Minister said martyrs sacrificed their lives for the sake of God by defending nation and country.

DEFENCE & MARTYRS DAY: To pay homage and tribute to the Martyrs & Ghazis of the 1965 war, Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar laying floral wreath and offering Dua at Pakistan Monument Islamabad on 6th of September, 2023. pic.twitter.com/N5rQ86ANba — Prime Minister's Office (@PakPMO) September 6, 2023

“Our martyrs who embraced shahadat for the sake of their people and the country can never be forgotten and will always remain in our hearts,” he said, as he highlighted the importance given to martyrs in the Holy Quran.

Caretaker Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi was also present on the occasion.

