Pakistan's US embassy rejects rumours about refusing visas to Pakistani-Americans

The embassy continues to offer seamless visa assistance to Pakistani-Americans

06 September,2023 10:44 am

WASHINGTON (Web Desk) - The Pakistan Embassy in the United States (US) has rejected the reports claiming that Pakistani Americans are being denied visas to visit their homeland.

"There is no truth to the rumours," the embassy said in an X post. The embassy's spokesperson clarified that, “This is a misinformation and disinformation”.

“The Embassy dispels any rumors about visa rejections for Pakistani-Americans.

The Embassy continues to offer seamless visa assistance to Pakistani-Americans and Overseas Pakistanis.



The clarification came following the US State Department’s press briefing wherein a question was raised regarding visas of Pakistani-Americans being rejected for travelling to their homeland.