Supreme Court dismisses petition to include Musharraf's name in ECL

Pakistan Pakistan Supreme Court dismisses petition to include Musharraf's name in ECL

Let Allah decide now, Justice Mandhokhail remarked

05 September,2023 07:54 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Tuesday dismissed a petition to include former president, the late Pervez Musharraf's, name in the Exit Control List (ECL).

A three-member bench, led by Justice Mazahar Naqvi, declared the petition ineffective during the hearing.

Justice Naqvi questioned whether the application had lost its effectiveness.

The petitioner argued that if the petition had been fixed six years ago, it would have had an impact as their concerns were proven right when Musharraf left the country and did not return.

Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail responded by saying, "Let Allah decide now," and the petitioner agreed, stating that they would now leave it in Allah's hands.

Finally, the court dismissed the petition to include Musharraf's name in the ECL.