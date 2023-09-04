Freezing development funds is illegal, PPP's letter to CEC

In charge of PPP Central Election Cell, Senator Taj Haider, sent the letter to the CEC

04 September,2023 09:41 am

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has written a letter to the Chief Election Commissioner claiming freezing the development funds is an illegal approach.

In charge of PPP Central Election Cell, Senator Taj Haider, sent the letter to the CEC in which he mentioned that funds for the ongoing public welfare development schemes, including the construction of houses for the flood victims of Sindh, have been frozen. The freezing of funds for the solar panels supply scheme is also surprising, he added.

Under Section 230 of the Election Act 2017, the caretaker government cannot stop the ongoing development schemes, instead of the caretaker government, the Election Commission (EC) itself has taken an unconstitutional step by freezing the funds meant for the welfare schemes.

Letter reads that the tragedy of our system is that despite the construction, the flood victims are not being allowed to enter their homes, our markets are closed, electricity bills are being burned and people are on the streets and current situation is result of the ill-conceived policies.

Under the current development scheme, the letter reads that solar panels are to be installed in 2.1 million houses in Sindh. Can we bring our people from darkness to light by freezing the funds, the PPP stalwart asked?

Through the letter the PPP has requested to reverse the decision of freezing the funds of ongoing development schemes.

According to the PPP, at the time of amendment of the Election Act, there was concern that the development schemes could be stopped. It was beyond expectation that the EC would take unconstitutional and anti-people measures. The scheme of building houses for the flood victims in Sindh is already running but children are being deprived of the joy of living at home.

