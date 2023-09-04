CM reviews burial facilities at 'Shehr-e-Khamoshan'

CM Naqvi underscored that it was need of the hour to establish the latest graveyards.

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Punjab caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Sunday visited Shehr-e-Khamoshan (graveyard), being built at Sundar Road Raiwind.

He reviewed facilities being provided for burial at Shehr-e-Khamoshan and inspected various sections of the project including waiting area, ablution place, funeral place and ambulance service.

Mohsin Naqvi stated that burial facilities in Shehr-e-Khamoshan had been provided in an organised manner, adding that it would be built in other cities as well on the pattern of Sundar Road Raiwind.

He underscored that it was need of the hour to establish the latest graveyards with increase in population, adding that all requirements with regard to the latest graveyard had been fulfilled at Shehr-e-Khamoshan.

It was informed during the briefing that a model graveyard comprising 127 kanals of land had been built at the Sundar Road Raiwind.

Funeral place, ablution place along with an ambulance had been provided in the model graveyard. A capacity of more than 12 thousand graves had been kept in the model graveyard. The burial fee in the model graveyards had been reduced from Rs10 thousand to Rs3500. The citizens could contact on (1190) to avail the service of ambulance in the model graveyard.

Model graveyards are also being built at DG Khan, Faisalabad, Sheikhupura, Rahim Yar Khan and Sahiwal. Secretary Local government gave a briefing about Shehr-e-Khamoshan.

