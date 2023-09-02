Forensic report confirms Alamgir Tareen's suicide

02 September,2023 07:06 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) - An official report of the Punjab Forensic Science Agency regarding the tragic suicide of Alamgir Khan Tareen, the brother of Jahangir Khan Tareen, the founder of the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP), has been released.

The preliminary investigation suggests that Alamgir Tareen took his own life, and no other cause of death has been identified.

It should be noted that the 63-year-old Alamgir Tareen tragically ended his life on July 6.

He was unmarried but engaged, with plans to marry in December of this year.

According to sources within police, Alamgir Tareen used a pistol to inflict a fatal gunshot wound on his head.