PTI chairman's life important, granted immunity from attendance: special court

Two hearings of case related to cipher were held in the special court

01 September,2023 12:39 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The special court established under the Secrets Act has issued an order explaining grounds for not accepting PTI chairman's physical remand.

The court order said that two hearings of the case related to the cipher were held in the special court. “The life of PTI chairman is important,” it further said.

It was possible that any untoward incident would happen in case he would be brought out of the Attock Jail, the order said.

It was further stated in the court decision that physical remand of PTI chairman could not be approved considering the extraordinary situation. Hence, exemption from attendance had also been granted.

It should be noted that yesterday the judge of the special court had also allowed PTI chief to talk to his sons on phone.

