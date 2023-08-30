Imaan Mazari told to control her mother's tongue, she couldn't control her own: IHC

30 August,2023 12:29 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Justice Miangul Hasan Aurangzeb has said that Imaan Mazari was told to control her mother's language, but she did not control her own language.

The Islamabad High Court Justice Aurangzeb conducted hearing of the petition filed by Shireen Mazari's daughter Advocate Imaan Mazari seeking details of cases registered against her.

Shireen Mazari has filed an application on behalf of her daughter through lawyer Zainab Janjua. In other cases, advocate Imaan Mazari has also requested for grant of protective bail. Lawyers Salman Akram Raja and Qaiser Imam appeared before the court on behalf of Shireen Mazari.

Lawyer Raja told the court that they had no need to file such an application but the prevailing circumstances forced them to do so. He said his client was arrested in two cases and they secured bail in both the cases. Mazari was arrested in the third case from outside Adiala Jail.

On this, Justice Aurangzeb remarked, “We are going through a very difficult period. Mazari was present in this court and I asked her to take care of her mother's language. Mazari gave assurance. However, she could not control her own tongue. The year 2023 is the darkest period in terms of implementation on the Constitution and laws.”

Advocate Raja said if someone had committed a crime, he could be tried by the court according to law. He said the case filed against his client had malafide intention.

Raja requested the court that petitioner should be provided details of cases registered against her. He also sought court direction for law enforcement agencies that they would not arrest Mazari in any other case.

“We are not going through normal conditions at this time,” said Raja and requested the court to direct police that Mazari should not be taken out of Islamabad.

It should be noted that Mazari was arrested again after being released from jail a day ago.