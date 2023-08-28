Special court extends Shah Mahmood Qureshi's physical remand in cipher case

The Official Secrets Act Court had earlier given Qureshi's three-day remand

28 August,2023 02:16 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - A special court on Monday granted the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) another two-day physical remand of PTI leader Shah Mahmood Qureshi in cipher case.

Earlier, he was remanded in FIA custody for four days in the same case.

Qureshi was produced before the Official Secrects Act court. The FIA prosecutor, Zulfiqar Naqvi sought another five-day physical remand Qureshi to further investigate him in the case.

After hearing arguments from the both sides, judge Abi al Hasanat Zulqernain remarked that no more physical remand would be giben if the FIA prosecution failed to make any headway in the case.

Later, the judge extended the PTI leader's two-day remand.

Talking to media, the PTI leader said the other side had no justification to seek further physical remand because of lack of evidence.

"I'm already cooperating with the FIA prosecutors, but they are unable to produce any sold evidence," he told reporters.

Qureshi alleged that he was being politically victimised and that they [the FIA] were violating the law and exploiting his basic rights.