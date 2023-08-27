Polling for LG by-elections underway in KP's 21 districts

27 August,2023 09:30 am

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) - The polling for the local government by-elections have begun against various vacant positions in 21 districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhawa (KP) today.

The positions fell vacant in village and neighbourhood councils.

The polling is underway in Peshawar, Noshera, Charsaddah, Khyber, Mardan, Kohat, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, Dera Ismail Khan, Tank, Abbotabad, Haripur, Mansehra, Battagram, Torghar, Swat, Shangla, Malakand, Dir Upper, Dir Lower and Bajaur.

As many 256 polling stations have been set up in 21 districts where 385,835 voters will exercise their right to franchise.

As many as 159 polling stations have been declared the most sensitive and 84 others declared sensitive.

The polling is going under tight security measures. The polling will continue till 5pm.