Trial court erred in Toshakhana case, we won't: IHC CJ

25 August,2023 02:06 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Islamabad High Court on Friday adjourned hearing of PTI chairman's request for suspension of his sentence in Toshakhana case due to non-appearance of Election Commission’s lawyer Amjad Parvez.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Amir Farooq of the Islamabad High Court conducted hearing of the petition filed by PTI chairman for suspension of his sentence.

Election Commission’s lawyer Amjad Parvez could not appear in the court due to illness, however, his assistant counsel appeared in the court.

Parvez's assistant counsel told the court that they had not sought any adjournment for the last eight months. He said he had no power of attorney in this case.

On this, Justice Amir Farooq said that the request for suspension of sentence was now at the critical stage. Arguments were to be completed in 15 to 20 minutes. There was no DB available on Friday.

“In these circumstances, we could adjourn the case till Monday but we didn't,” said the IHC CJ.

“We could adopt the same path as the trial court did, but we will not take any step (in haste). The trial court committed a mistake (in deciding the case) but we will not. The court adjourns the case till Monday and if no one attends the hearing on that day, the court will decide the instant case,” said the IHC CJ.

PTI chairman's lawyer Latif Khosa took to the rostrum and said one person had been in jail for the last 20 days. They would keep the PTI chairman in jail for another three days. Khosa warned they would not appear in the court, “do what you want”.

Later, the court, accepting request of the ECP lawyer Parvez adjourned the hearing till Monday.