Toshakhana case: Order issued for hearing on PTI chief's appeals

Pakistan Pakistan Toshakhana case: Order issued for hearing on PTI chief's appeals

Trial court failed to decide on issue of admissibility and jurisdiction of petition: Order

23 August,2023 10:33 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Supreme Court of Pakistan Wednesday issued an order for hearing the appeals of the PTI chairman in the Tosha Khana case.

According to the order, the trial court while deciding the Toshakhana case called the case several times but no one appeared on behalf of the PTI chairman.

The trial court sentenced the PTI chairman to three years’ imprisonment.

The court was informed that the petitioner in his 342 statement expressed his desire to produce witnesses. The trial court dismissed the petitioner's witnesses calling it as irrelevant.

In the order, the counsel for the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) confirmed the points of the petitioner's counsel.

The trial court failed to decide on the issue of admissibility and jurisdiction of the petition.

The final judgment of the trial court on May 5 and July 8 confirmed judgments which had already been set aside by the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

The order further said the trial court violated the order of the IHC. The trial court resorted to the points which the IHC had already declared null and void.

These serious legal points deserve the utmost attention.

According to the order, the petitioner has been in jail since August 5. An appeal by the petitioner against the sentence of the trial court is being heard in the IHC tomorrow.

The order added that since the case is scheduled for hearing in the IHC tomorrow, the Supreme Court will wait for the decision of the IHC.