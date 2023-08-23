IHC accepts plea to dismiss civil judge Asim Hafeez in torturing girl case

IHC accepts plea to dismiss civil judge Asim Hafeez in torturing girl case

Civil society filed case against judge Hafeez

23 August,2023 05:50 pm

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - The Islamabad High Court on Wednesday accepted the plea to dismiss Civil Judge Asim Hafeez in his wife's torturing an underage girl case.

The petition was filed by civil society against judge Asim Hafeez's wife who tortured Rizwana, a young domestic worker.

The Chief Justice of Islamabad High Court, Aamir Farooq, heard the petition and mentioned that the case of the civil judge is on the administrative side, but they will also consider it on the judicial side.

The Chief Justice called the Deputy Attorney General and the state council to the rostrum during the hearing. The court also referred to the Tayyaba torture case and mentioned that they have received a detailed request regarding child violence and child labour, which should be addressed by the federation.

The court issued notices to the federal government and the Advocate General's Office for assistance and accepted the request to dismiss Civil Judge Asim Hafeez from office.

The hearing of the case was later adjourned indefinitely.

It is important to note that Asim Hafeez's wife, in the Rizwana torture case, is on judicial remand, and Asim Hafeez has been made OSD (Officer on Special Duty) by the Lahore High Court Lahore.