JIT to get Bushra Bibi's audios forensic tested

The PTI chief's wife appeared before the JIT and denied that it was her voice

23 August,2023 10:53 am

(Web Desk) – A Joint Investigation Team (JIT) has decided to send two audio recordings for forensic test reportedly of former first lady Bushra Bibi after her denial that the voice is not hers, it is learnt.

The JIT of the capital police is investigating the Toshakhana case registered against the former prime minister and his wife Bushra Bibi.

Last week, when Bushra Bibi appeared before the JIT, two audios were played before her and she denied that it was her voice, claiming that it had been fabricated.

Both the audios had gone viral on social media. In one of the audios the ex-first lady is allegedly heard rebuking the person on the other end for taking photographs of items sent to Banigala from Toshakhana. In the other audio, she was talking to former special assistant to the prime minister Zulfi Bukhari about the watch which is at the center of the Toshakhana controversy.

It may be recalled that Bushra Bibi appeared before the JIT on Aug 15 and was questioned for 20 minutes. The JIT asked 20 questions and she answered all of them.

