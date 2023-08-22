Supreme Court's refuses to open Panama Volume 10, disposes of petition

Pakistan Supreme Court's refuses to open Panama Volume 10, disposes of petition

22 August,2023

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Supreme Court of Pakistan (SCP) has disposed of the application of the Broadsheet Company regarding the opening of Volume 10 of the Panama JIT Report on the basis of withdrawal.

A three-member bench headed by the Chief Justice heard the Broadsheet Company's application regarding access to Volume 10 of the Panama JIT.

Broadsheet Company's lawyer Latif Khosa argued what was there in the Panama JIT Volume 10 to keep it a secret? Under Article 19A, the people have the right to see how the country has been looted.

Justice Athar Minullah asked the five-member bench of the Supreme Court had given any observation about Volume 10 in the Panama judgment.

“We will not go to this side because the elected Prime Minister of the country was removed in the Panama case, you wanted Volume 10 to proceed in the arbitration court. The matter has been settled there and now your application has become ineffective,” the justice said.

The additional attorney general said the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has paid 28 million dollars for the broad sheet.

Addressing Khosa, Manullah said, "Do you want the Panama verdict to be reconsidered?" Lawyer Latif Khosa said, "I don't want to go into the Panama judgment."

Khosa is a broadsheet representative, not a representative of the people of Pakistan, Justice Athar reiterated.

Justice Athar Manullah told Khosa instead of talking about politics, be limited to legal points, you have come here to represent the broadsheet company and not the people of Pakistan.

“So it would be better if you did not speak on behalf of the people of Pakistan. The Supreme Court also mentioned the Panama JIT Volume 10 in its judgment or do you want to say that the five-member Panama Bench of the Supreme Court favored someone,” the judge added.

Khosa said he just wanted the facts to come before the public.

Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Umar Atta Bandyal said the English word is "Relax", Khosa Sahib, keep it for your sake, the discussion going on in the court is out of the case.

Khosa said the best minds were present in the Supreme Court, whose responsibility was to run the country according to the constitution.

Later, the SCP disposed of the broadsheet company's request to open Volume 10 of the Panama JIT Report on the basis of withdrawal.