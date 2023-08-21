Indian troops martyr man in unprovoked LoC firing

'Any misadventure against people of Pakistan will be befittingly responded,' says ISPR

21 August,2023 08:27 pm

RAWALPINDI – Indian army on Monday resorted to unprovoked firing in Nikial sector, resulting in martyrdom of a citizen, the military’s media wing said.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the Indian army targeted the innocent civilians, adding that the martyred man has been identified as 60-year-old Ghias, resident of Oli village in Kotli district.

It said three women were also injured in the incident while they were cutting grass in the fields.

This blatant Indian aggression is a clear violation of existing Ceasefire Understandings, the ISPR said.

“Pakistan desires peace and tranquility at its borders, however all necessary measures will be taken to protect the life and property of our citizens,” it highlighted.

“Any misadventure against people of Pakistan will be befittingly responded at the time and place of our choosing,” it added.

