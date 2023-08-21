Attock AD&SJ's report reveals travails of PTI chief in jail

There is not even privacy for the incarcerated PTI leader

21 August,2023 07:50 pm

ATTOCK (Dunya News) - A report submitted by Additional District and Sessions Judge (AD&SJ) Shafqatullah Khan highlights mistreatment of the PTI chairman in the Attock jail.

Judge Shafqatullah visited Attock Jail on Aug 15 and found the deplorable condition the PTI chairman has been languishing in. He says the prison lacks privacy due to installation of cameras in the toilet and facility for taking a bath.

In the report, the judge says the wall surrounding the facility is extremely low, measuring only two and a half to three feet. Furthermore, the installation of CCTV cameras mounted at a height of five to six feet results in a lack of privacy for the PTI chairman even for basic needs like using toilet. These complaints, says the report, are undoubtedly valid.

The judge says subjecting the PTI chief to such horrible conditions constitutes a clear violation of the Pakistan Prison Rules 257 and 771. Moreover, his lawyers and wife are also encountering difficulties in accessing him, the judge says.

The judge emphasises that the jail authorities have assured him that the grievances raised by the PTI head will be promptly addressed and fixed.