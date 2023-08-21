In-focus

President Alvi's tweet triggers constitutional 'furore': Sheikh Rashid

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) - Awami Muslim League chief and former federal interior minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed says Arif Alvi's tweet has kicked up a constitutional and legal storm. 

Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter), Rashid said the president's tweet had opened a Pandora's box and muddied the political arena. He said Alvi's tweet had created a big constitutional and legal issue. The political, constitutional, legal and parliamentary history of Pakistan was witnessing such a crisis for the first time, he claimed.

 

He said it was not known when the new assembly would be formed, but until its formation, the bill would remain stuck. 

First, he said the news emerged that the bill was signed, however, yesterday the caretaker law minister said it was yet to be signed.

The former minister said now let's see how the political wind blows and what would be the result of this constitutional crisis.


 

